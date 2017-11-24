Knicks' Joakim Noah: Not on two-game road trip
Noah will not travel with the Knicks on their two-game road trip due to an illness, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
While the illness will keep Noah out over the course of the weekend, he wasn't likely to be made active even if healthy. There is no word on when exactly coach Jeff Hornacek will allow Noah to return to active duty, but with the team continuing to play on a high level, there likely won't be much tinkering with lineups anytime soon.
