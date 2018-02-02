Knicks' Joakim Noah: Out indefinitely
Noah (personal) will be away from the Knicks "until further notice," with the team hoping to deal him before the trade deadline, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
While it was reported earlier this week that Noah was excused through the trade deadline, it looks like the big man will not return to the team at all this season, whether he is traded or not. With a trade seeming unlikely to happen, the expectation is that Noah remains away from the team while still being under contract. Noah's time with the Knicks probably won't come to an end until some moves are made this offseason.
