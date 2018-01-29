Play

Knicks' Joakim Noah: Remains away from team

Noah (personal) is expected to miss Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

A personal matter drew Noah away from the team last week, and Iannazzone reports that the veteran was not present at Monday's practice. The Knicks are expecting Noah to remain out Tuesday against Brooklyn, and it's unclear if he'll have a chance to rejoin the team before Tuesday night's game in Boston.

