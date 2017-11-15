Knicks' Joakim Noah: Remains inactive Wednesday

Noah will remain inactive for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Despite completing a 20-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, Noah has yet to be integrated into the rotation. Expect Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez to continue seeing time over Noah until further notice.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories