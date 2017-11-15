Knicks' Joakim Noah: Remains inactive Wednesday
Noah will remain inactive for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Despite completing a 20-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, Noah has yet to be integrated into the rotation. Expect Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez to continue seeing time over Noah until further notice.
