Knicks' Joakim Noah: Remains out of practice Thursday

Noah (illness) remained on the sidelines for Thursday's practice, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Noah missed a second consecutive practice while battling an illness. Originally expected to take the court for Friday's preseason finale, Noah is now questionable, so look for another update following the team's morning shootaround. Even when healthy, Noah will start the upcoming campaign on a 12-game suspension, which stems from a 20-game drug suspension that he received back in March.