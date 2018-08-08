Knicks' Joakim Noah: Return to Knicks unlikely
Noah and the Knicks are expected to part ways prior to training camp, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN report.
New York is expected to waive Noah and stretch the remainder of his contract, which is for two years and $37.8 million, unless the unlikely scenario of a willing trade partner materializes. The situation between Noah and the Knicks arose in January, with Noah and ex-coach Jeff Hornacek having to be separated during a practice session. Following another heated argument in February, the two sides parted ways. Noah appeared in 53 games for New York between injuries and a suspension for taking a banned substance, averaging 4.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 19.9 minutes per game.
