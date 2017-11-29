Knicks' Joakim Noah: Sent to G League

Noah was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The veteran center is expected to appear in Westchester's game earlier Wednesday before rejoining the NBA team later in the evening in advance of the 7:30 p.m. EDT tipoff with the Heat. Noah has made a single three-minute appearance since returning from suspension Nov. 13, so the G League assignment seems to designed to get him some run while he remains on the outside of head coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation. Noah seems likely to be one of the team's inactive players for the game against the Heat.