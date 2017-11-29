Knicks' Joakim Noah: Sent to G League
Noah was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
The veteran center is expected to appear in Westchester's game earlier Wednesday before rejoining the NBA team later in the evening in advance of the 7:30 p.m. EDT tipoff with the Heat. Noah has made a single three-minute appearance since returning from suspension Nov. 13, so the G League assignment seems to designed to get him some run while he remains on the outside of head coach Jeff Hornacek's rotation. Noah seems likely to be one of the team's inactive players for the game against the Heat.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.