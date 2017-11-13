Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will be inactive Monday

Noah will be inactive for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Noah just completed a 20-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, but will not immediately join the regular rotation. Instead, he'll start the year as an inactive and will likely have to earn a more prominent role as the season moves forward. For now, it appears Noah will be behind the likes of Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez at center, though that could certainly change in time.