Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will be waived Saturday
Noah will be waived Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
More information will be available once everything is made official, but Noah will become a free agent after issues with the Knicks that stem back to last season, which included him being excused from the team in February. He'll be free to sign with another NBA team if he so chooses.
