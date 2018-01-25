Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will miss next two games
Noah is dealing with a personal matter and will miss both Thursday's game against the Nuggets and Friday's matchup with the Suns, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
The exact reasoning by the absence is still a bit unclear, but it will cost Noah at least the team's upcoming back-to-back set. His next shot to return will be Tuesday against the Nets, but even when he's healthy, Noah isn't a part of the regular rotation. Continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes.
