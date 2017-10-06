Knicks' Joakim Noah: Will play Friday
Noah will play in Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Noah sat out the preseason opener for rest purposes, but he is set to make his return to the floor for the first time since undergoing surgery in April to repair a torn rotator cuff. He is still, however, set to serve the remainder of his 20-game suspension imposed by the league back in March.
