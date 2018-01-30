Knicks' Joakim Noah: Won't make trip to Boston
Noah (personal) will not travel with the Knicks for Wednesday's game in Boston, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
The veteran has been away from the team for the last several days after reportedly being involved in a "heated verbal altercation" with coach Jeff Hornacek. It's anyone's guess as to when -- or even if -- Noah will rejoin the team, as it's widely believed the Knicks are pursuing an avenue by which to part ways with Noah and his burdensome contract. It should go without saying at this point, but Noah can be safely ignored in leagues of nearly any size.
