Knicks' Joakim Noah: Won't play in preseason opener

Noah will be held out of Tuesday's preseason opener to rest, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

According to coach Jeff Hornacek, Noah's absence amounts to nothing more than an opportunity to get him some extra rest. The veteran, who appeared in just 46 forgettable games last season, is nearing full strength after April surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, but he's expected to miss the first 12 games of the regular season while serving the remainder of his league-imposed 20-game drug suspension, which was initially handed down in March.