Knicks' Joakim Noah: Won't return this season
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek dismissed any chance of Noah rejoining the team over the final three weeks of the regular season, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "I'm not sure," Hornacek said Monday, when asked about when he expects the team to resolve its contentious relationship with Noah. "In the summer, [general manager Scott Perry] and [executive president Steve Mills will start] talking with him. I guess that's how it will get resolved.'"
Regardless of what dialogue -- if any -- between Noah and the front office comes during the summer, it seems quite likely that the veteran center has already played his last game with the Knicks. The Knicks will likely keep Noah on the roster until Sept. 1, at which point they are expected to release Noah using the stretch provision on his contract. That would open up cap space for 2019 while having the big man off the books by 2021.
More News
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Not expected back with Knicks•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Barred from team 'until further notice'•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Out indefinitely•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Excused through trade deadline•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Won't make trip to Boston•
-
Knicks' Joakim Noah: Could part ways with Knicks•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...