Knicks' Joakim Noah: Won't return this season

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek dismissed any chance of Noah rejoining the team over the final three weeks of the regular season, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. "I'm not sure," Hornacek said Monday, when asked about when he expects the team to resolve its contentious relationship with Noah. "In the summer, [general manager Scott Perry] and [executive president Steve Mills will start] talking with him. I guess that's how it will get resolved.'"

Regardless of what dialogue -- if any -- between Noah and the front office comes during the summer, it seems quite likely that the veteran center has already played his last game with the Knicks. The Knicks will likely keep Noah on the roster until Sept. 1, at which point they are expected to release Noah using the stretch provision on his contract. That would open up cap space for 2019 while having the big man off the books by 2021.