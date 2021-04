Henson signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran big man split last season between the Pistons and Cavaliers but has not appeared in an NBA game in 2020-21. He'll provide depth at center for a Knicks team that's without Mitchell Robinson (foot) for several more weeks, but with Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson and Norvel Pelle on the roster, Henson's role will likely be quite limited.