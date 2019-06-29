Knicks' John Jenkins: Has team option declined
Jenkins had his team option declined by the Knicks and will become a free agent, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Jenkins had his team option declined Saturday after wrapping up a season in which he averaged 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 26 games split between Washington and New York. The six-year veteran has provided decent rotational value through much of his career, but after playing just 30 games over the past three seasons, could struggle to find a contract in free agency.
