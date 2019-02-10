Knicks' John Jenkins: Inks 10-day deal with Knicks

Jenkins will sign a 10-day contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins' 10-day contract with the Wizards is set to expire and the Knicks will waste little time in bringing him aboard. The 27-year-old scored six points (2-2 3Pt) in three games during his brief stint in Washington. Prior to joining the Wizards, Jenkins averaged 24.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Westchester Knicks in the G-League.