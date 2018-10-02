Knicks' John Jenkins: Joining Knicks
Jenkins signed a contract with the Knicks on Tuesday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Jenkins has suited up for four total games over the last two seasons and he's unlikely to crack the Knicks roster despite Tuesday's deal. He'll merely offer another body in the backcourt temporarily and will likely start the year in the G-League or head back overseas if cut as expected. Jenkins suited up for San Pablo Inmobiliaria Burgos of the Spanish ACB League last year where he averaged 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 22.9 minutes.
