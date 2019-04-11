Knicks' John Jenkins: Scores season-high 16 points

Jenkins finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Jenkins finished Wednesday's game with a season-high 16 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Although he averaged just 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game this season, his two-year deal signed in February indicates the Knicks may have a role for him next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...