Knicks' John Jenkins: Scores season-high 16 points
Jenkins finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Jenkins finished Wednesday's game with a season-high 16 points in 27 minutes off the bench. Although he averaged just 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game this season, his two-year deal signed in February indicates the Knicks may have a role for him next season.
