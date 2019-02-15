Knicks' John Jenkins: Season-high 14 points in win

Jenkins totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Hawks on Thursday.

Jenkins scored a season-high 14 points in just his fifth game played this season. He recently signed a 10-day contract with New York, and he may be in line for a longer-term opportunity after a solid outing in which he led the bench in minutes played.