Knicks' John Jenkins: Season-high 14 points in win
Jenkins totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Hawks on Thursday.
Jenkins scored a season-high 14 points in just his fifth game played this season. He recently signed a 10-day contract with New York, and he may be in line for a longer-term opportunity after a solid outing in which he led the bench in minutes played.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...