Knicks' John Jenkins: Waived by Knicks
Jenkins was waived by the Knicks on Thursday, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
It's a quick turnaround for Jenkins, who was signed by the Knicks on Tuesday. He'll likely look to the G-League or head back overseas.
