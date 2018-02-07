O'Bryant was traded from the Hornets to the Knicks along with two second-round picks in exchange for Willy Hernangomez, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

O'Bryant saw some spot time with Charlotte this season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds across 10.5 minutes per game in 36 appearances. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) going down for the season could open up more time for O'Bryant in New York than he saw in Charlotte, though the team has shown to have a relatively established frontcourt rotation of Michael Beasley, Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott, Kyle O'Quinn and Enes Kanter. Overall, this deal likely won't move the needle much for O'Bryant this year.