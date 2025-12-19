Clarkson finished Thursday's 114-113 victory over the Pacers with 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes.

Clarkson nailed a season-high five threes in Thursday's win over the Pacers, scoring his most points since his 24-point performance on Nov. 14 against the Heat. It was a standout performance in what's otherwise been a disappointing season so far for the 33-year-old guard, averaging a career low in points (9.9), rebounds (2.0) and assists (1.6) while shooting 43.2 percent from the field in 20.2 minutes per game.