Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Another passive performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson closed with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the Pacers.
Clarkson continues to offer very little on a nightly basis, having scored more than five points only three times in his past eight appearances. At this point, he is nothing more than a depth piece for the Knicks, averaging 6.1 points in 15.1 minutes across 12 games over the past month.
More News
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Won't start vs. Detroit•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Making first start of season•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Chips in 12 points in win•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: May be headed out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Full stat line in loss•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 12 points off bench in win•