Clarkson closed with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Clarkson continues to offer very little on a nightly basis, having scored more than five points only three times in his past eight appearances. At this point, he is nothing more than a depth piece for the Knicks, averaging 6.1 points in 15.1 minutes across 12 games over the past month.