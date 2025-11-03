Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 15 off bench in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 victory over Chicago.
Clarkson has been one of New York's most prominent figures off the bench, averaging 8.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 threes made. While he doesn't provide much value elsewhere, he can certainly score if given the opportunity, but his role among the offense is too inconsistent to warrant a roster spot in most leagues.
