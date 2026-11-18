Clarkson supplied three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across eight minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 victory over Toronto.

Clarkson managed just three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in eight minutes during Tuesday's win over Toronto. The veteran guard has scored five total points over his last three appearances and has failed to reach double figures in five consecutive games. Clarkson's playing time has also declined, averaging just 8.8 minutes over his last four outings, leaving him with minimal fantasy value.