Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Making first start of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Clarkson will make his first start of the campaign due to the absences of Miles McBride (ankle) and Josh Hart (ankle). Clarkson is on pace to average career lows in points (9.4) and minutes (19.3), but he's still capable of scoring points in a hurry on any given night.
