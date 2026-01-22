Clarkson played the final 12 minutes of Wednesday's 120-66 win over the Nets, finishing with three points (1-4 3Pt, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Though Clarkson did a decent job of filling up the box score during his time on the court, the fact that he didn't check into the game until the Knicks had built a 32-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter suggests he likely would have been out of the rotation had Wednesday's contest been more competitive. The garbage-time appearance came just two days after Clarkson had been limited to one two-minute shift at the end of the first quarter during the Knicks' 114-97 loss to the Mavericks before he stayed on the bench for the final three quarters. The recent return of Landry Shamet from an extended absence appears to have made Clarkson somewhat expendable on the Knicks' second unit, and the latter hasn't helped his case for maintaining a regular role by shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from three-point range since the beginning of January.