Clarkson will start Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

With the Knicks resting their usual starters, Clarkson will start alongside Miles McBride, Malcolm Brogdon, Pacome Dadiet and Guerschon Yabusele. Clarkson played for four different teams before joining the Knicks, but this is the first time he's moved cities since 2019, so there may be an adjustment period for the veteran.