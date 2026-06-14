Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Plays minor role in Finals win

Clarkson supplied two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over six minutes during Saturday's 94-90 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Clarkson saw limited action in the championship-clinching victory, missing both of his attempts from beyond the arc while filling a depth role off the bench. The veteran guard was used sparingly throughout the series against San Antonio, appearing in four of the five contests and averaging 3.5 points across 7.5 minutes per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field. The quiet postseason run caps off an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign for Clarkson, who served primarily as an emergency depth piece rather than a staple of New York's standard rotation. After joining the Knicks last July on a one-year, veteran minimum contract following a buyout with Utah, the 34-year-old is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Coming off a passive season where he struggled to command consistent minutes, the former Sixth Man of the Year will likely have to look for another bench-depth role with a contender on the open market.