Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Scoreless in 17 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Magic.
Despite this dud for Clarkson, he may be on the streaming radar in deeper formats ahead of Tuesday's game against the Raptors in a low-volume week -- Miles McBride suffered an ankle injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI. If McBride misses time, Clarkson and Tyler Kolek will be prime candidates to soak up some minutes.
