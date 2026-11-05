Clarkson racked up 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 135-105 win over Chicago.

Clarkson reached double figures for the second time in his last four appearances, knocking down both of his three-point attempts in the blowout victory. The veteran guard has logged at least 11 minutes in three straight contests, but his role remains limited behind New York's established backcourt options. His scoring ability offers occasional value in deeper formats, though his lack of peripheral production limits his fantasy upside.