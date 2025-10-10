Clarkson finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes of Thursday's 100-95 preseason win over Minnesota.

Clarkson has been heavily involved with the second unit to open the preseason, as he's tied with the team lead in usage rate at 27.3 percent. However, he's yet to find his rhythm, as he's shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from the line through three exhibitions. That said, it certainly looks like he won't be shy on his new team.