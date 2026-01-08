Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 12 points off bench in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over the Clippers.
Clarkson strung together some rather quiet performances since his 20-point outing Dec. 31, but he seems to have gotten back on track Wednesday against the Clippers. With Josh Hart (ankle) projected to return in the coming days, Clarkson's usage may take a hit, but the latter will still be one of the most important contributors off the bench.
