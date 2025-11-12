Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 13 points in 17 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 win over the Grizzlies.
Clarkson tallied double-digit points for the fourth time in the past five games. While the recent scoring has been an improvement on what he was doing to begin the season, it is clear his role will be somewhat muted moving forward. Through 10 games, he has averaged just 9.5 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 16.3 minutes per contest.
