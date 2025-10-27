Clarkson finished Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Heat with eight points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes.

The Knicks have been dealing with several injuries to open the season, so it's pretty telling that Clarkson has averaged just 14.6 minutes per contest through three games. With Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet also competing for minutes in the second unit, it doesn't appear like Clarkson will see enough shots to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues.