Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Season-high 24 points Friday
Clarkson posted 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during New York's 140-132 win over Miami on Friday.
The Knicks' role players were expected to step into a larger role on offense due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle), and even more so after OG Anunoby left in the first quarter of Friday's game due to a hamstring injury. Clarkson hadn't scored more than 15 points in a game this season, but the 2021-22 6MOTY showed off his scoring prowess against Miami while doing most of his damage from the charity stripe. Brunson may not travel with the Knicks during their upcoming five-game home trip, and with Anunoby now dealing with an injury, Clarkson and Landry Shamet are set to be thrust into larger roles on both ends of the floor.
