Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Sees 23 minutes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarkson totaled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 victory over the Wizards.
Clarkson has been shooting the ball at a high level over his last seven games with a 54.5 percent mark from the field. He's seeing just 19.3 minutes per contest, however, posting averages of 10.9 points, 1.9 assist and 1.9 rebounds.
More News
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Catches fire off bench•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Drops out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Another passive performance•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Won't start vs. Detroit•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Making first start of season•
-
Knicks' Jordan Clarkson: Chips in 12 points in win•