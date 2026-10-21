Clarkson posted four points (2-4 FG), one rebound and one assist over eight minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 loss to the 76ers.

Clarkson was barely involved in New York's season-opening rotation, logging fewer minutes than any other Knick who entered the game. He didn't attempt a three-pointer and saw considerably less action than fellow reserves Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado and Miles McBride. The limited workload is a concerning early development for Clarkson's fantasy outlook, particularly if his role remains restricted to occasional scoring opportunities.