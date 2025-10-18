Clarkson recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 113-108 preseason win over the Hornets.

Clarkson managed to post a solid showing in his last appearance of the preseason. His scoring average has dropped in each of his last two seasons in Utah, but a change of scenery could certainly alter that trajectory heading into the 2025-26 campaign now that he's playing for a true contender.