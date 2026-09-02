Alvarado ended with three five points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Puerto Rico's 80-75 loss to Uruguay in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Alvarado helped offset a poor shooting performance with a team-high nine dimes Tuesday. The guard declined his $4.5 million player option but negotiated a new three-year contract with the defending-champion Knicks earlier this summer, and he's line to compete with the likes of Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson for reserve minutes in the backcourt.