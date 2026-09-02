Alvarado ended with three five points (1-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Puerto Rico's 80-75 loss to Uruguay in Tuesday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Alvarado helped offset a poor shooting performance with a team-high nine dimes Tuesday. The guard declined his $4.5 million player option but negotiated a new three-year contract with the defending-champion Knicks earlier this summer, and he's line to compete with the likes of Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson for reserve minutes in the backcourt.

Add CBS Sports on Google