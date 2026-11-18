Alvarado closed Tuesday's 111-102 victory over the Raptors with two points (1-2 FG) and four assists across seven minutes.

Alvarado recorded four assists in just seven minutes Tuesday, matching his combined assist total from his previous four appearances. The veteran guard has scored only two points across his last five games and has failed to reach double-digit minutes in any of those outings. With Tyler Kolek ahead of him in the rotation, Alvarado remains a fringe fantasy option despite his playmaking ability.