Alvarado will come off the bench for Friday's game in Brooklyn, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Jalen Brunson (ankle/neck) is back and starting, so Alvarado will shift back to a reserve role. Through 18 games with the Knicks this season, Alvarado has put in averages of 6.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.1 triples and 1.1 steals per contest.