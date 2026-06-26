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Knicks' Jose Alvarado: Inks new pact with New York

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarado is declining his $4.5 million player option and intends to sign a three-year, $14-plus million contract with the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Friday.

After being traded from New Orleans to New York in February and winning a championship with the Knicks, Alvarado is set to remain in New York. The 28-year-old point guard will likely continue playing a meaningful role off the bench behind Jalen Brunson. Over 28 regular-season appearances (three starts) with the Knicks, Alvarado averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.9 minutes per showing.

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