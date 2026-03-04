Alvarado notched four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 win over Toronto.

Alvarado continues to play a limited role off the bench, providing New York with nothing more than a defensive stopper in the second unit. In 11 appearances since joining the Knicks, Alvarado has scored double digits only twice, and despite tallying five steals on two separate occasions, he is only averaging 1.4 steals per game during that span.