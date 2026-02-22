Knicks' Jose Alvarado: Plays the thief in narrow win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and five steals over 20 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 victory over the Rockets.
Alvarado's scoring total was low, but he was a key element on defense in the narrow win. He made the most of his 20 minutes with a season-high five steals. Although it would take a string of injuries for the former Pelican to see a larger role in New York, his acquisition provides much-needed support for the team's elite backcourt.
More News
-
Knicks' Jose Alvarado: Shines in season-best outing•
-
Knicks' Jose Alvarado: Productive off bench in team debut•
-
Knicks' Jose Alvarado: Set to make team debut Sunday•
-
Knicks' Jose Alvarado: Won't debut Friday•
-
Knicks' Jose Alvarado: Traded to New York•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Logs 30 minutes in loss•