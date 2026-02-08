Alvarado accumulated 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 win over the Celtics.

Alvarado made an immediate impact in his Knicks debut, reaching double figures and recording three stocks off the bench. In 41 games with the Pelicans this season, the scrappy guard averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 21.9 minutes per contest. While his role may fluctuate from night to night, Alvarado projects as a high-energy reserve capable of providing consistent defensive intensity for head coach Mike Brown.