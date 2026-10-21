Alvarado contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 loss to Philadelphia.

Alvarado delivered a productive two-way performance in limited playing time, finishing as one of only three Knicks with multiple three-pointers. His two steals also led New York, highlighting the defensive activity that could help him maintain a regular bench role. However, a crowded backcourt featuring Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride may keep Alvarado's minutes inconsistent.