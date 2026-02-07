Alvarado (recently traded) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Alvarado was acquired by the Knicks from the Pelicans on Thursday in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second-round picks. With the trade being finalized, Alvarado is on track to make his debut with New York on Sunday, and he could see a sizable role right out of the gate if Josh Hart (ankle) is unable to play. Alvarado averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 0.9 steals over 21.9 minutes per game with the Pelicans prior to Thursday's trade.