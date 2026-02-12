Alvarado amassed 26 points (8-13 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and five steals in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 victory over Philadelphia.

It was perhaps Alvarado's finest performance of the year, as he set a season high in points, steals and treys. The 27-year-old point guard is quicky settling into a significant role since landing in New York, but his fantasy upside is likely to remain capped while Jalen Brunson is healthy and Landry Shamet continues to play big minutes. Through three games with the Knicks, Alvarado is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals in and 3.3 three-pointers 20.7 minutes per game.